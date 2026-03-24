Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Shaan to bring the house down with his spectacular performance at PSSI 5

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards is returning for its fifth edition on March 25, 2026. Just like the past four years, this year also we have an iconic entertainer and performer who will be bringing the house down with his electrifying performance. Last year, at PSSI 2025, Himesh Reshammiya entertained the star-studded audience with his sensational voice. This time, we have Shaan taking over the stage.

Shaan to mesmerise audience at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

Pinkvilla has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, and for the past four years, we have been hosting one of the most happening award functions. Every year, the viewers look forward to the singers and musicians who spread the magic of their soulful voices at the event.

At the first edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards hosted in 2022, singer Jasleen Royal took everyone’s breath away with her soulful performance. She also won the Super Stylish Music Personality award. The following year, in 2023, DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) rocked the stage.

We invited singer Sukhbir to rule the floor at the star-studded third edition in 2024. The Punjabi artist used his musical talent and compelled everyone to groove to his beats. Last year, PSSI 2025 saw the iconic Himesh Reshammiya performing some of his peppy tracks.

Just like the past editions, this year will also see another legendary singer performing at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2026. Its time for the big reveal!

Yes, this time we have playback singer, composer, actor, and television host Shaan as the performer of the night. The man with a golden voice is named among the greatest playback singers of India. Noted for dominating the romantic genre, the award-winning singer is credited with recording tracks in multiple Indian languages. At the event, he will be singing some of his iconic tracks.

He has lent his voice for songs like Musu Musu Haasi Deu and Woh Pehli Baar from the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Aao Milo Chale from Jab We Met, Jab Se Tere Naina from Saawariya, Chaar Kadam from Aamir Khan’s movie PK, and many more.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Unveils the Esteemed Jury for the 5th Edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026