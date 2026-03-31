Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Shefali Shah wins Special Jury Award Best Actor Female OTT for Delhi Crime 3

It’s been days since the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 concluded in Mumbai on March 25, 2026. But the buzz around the coveted award function hasn’t subsided yet. Just like the past four editions, this year’s event also raised a toast to the artists who contributed to the world of films, OTT, and fashion. At the gala, Shefali Shah received the Special Jury Award-Best Actor Female (OTT) for her show Delhi Crime 3.

Shefali Shah awarded at PSSI Awards 2026

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah has been winning over the audience, not just by her acting prowess but also by using her platform and voice to advocate for issues that matter. In November 2025, the third season of her police procedural crime drama television series, Delhi Crime, was released. Yet again, the audience and critics were impressed by her portrayal of Vartika Chaturvedi. Hence, at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, she was given the Special Jury Award-Best Actor Female (OTT) for Delhi Crime Season 3.

When her fans got to know that she received the prestigious award at the acclaimed event, they expressed their happiness in the comments section. A user wrote, “Right choice she is too good” while another commented, “Highly underrated.... she is amazing.” Many also congratulated her for her powerful act. In Season 3, directed by Tanuj Chopra, Shah reprises her role as Vartika Chaturvedi. But this time, she is transferred to Assam, where she uncovers a women trafficking case.

Talking about the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, the award ceremony honoured several Hindi film industry stalwarts and popular television personalities. While Ananya Panday was given the Best Supporting Actor Female accolade for Kesari Chapter 2, David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Among the other award winners were Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, and many more.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Ananya Panday bags Meghashrey Presents Best Supporting Actor Female for Kesari Chapter 2