Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Shehnaaz Gill takes home JW Marriott Presents Style Sensation Award

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 returned with its fifth edition on March 25, 2026. The coveted award ceremony brought together multiple biggies under one roof. Be it Kiara Advani or Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, or Ananya Panday, many celebs got dressed up in their best for the biggest event of the year. At the ceremony, Shehnaaz Gill was presented with the JW Marriott Presents Style Sensation Award. Read on!

Shehnaaz Gill takes home JW Marriott Presents Style Sensation Award

Punjabi actress and model Shehnaaz Gill became a popular name in the Hindi film and TV industry when she appeared in a popular reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan. Since then, the diva has been winning the audience’s hearts with her happy-go-lucky personality.

Soon, she started serving looks and making style statements, one after the other. This is why she was the rightful recipient of the JW Marriott Presents Style Sensation Award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026. Staying true to the award, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan turned up at the red-carpet event in a stunning red attire.

The actress spread her infectious smile from the stage as she arrived to receive the award. In her winning speech, she said, “Thank you, Pinkvilla, for recognising and giving me this award.” Gill also thanked the audience for their love and support and for being present at the event. She concluded by saying, “Keep your style quotient on point, just like me.”

Take a look:

About Shehnaaz Gill

After appearing in music videos, Shehnaaz debuted as an actress in the Punjabi film, Sat Shri Akaal England. She made her Hindi film debut with Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was later seen in Thank You for Coming and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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