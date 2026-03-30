Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Shilpa Shetty wins Meghashrey Presents Stylish Entrepreneur of the Year

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 concluded on March 25, 2025, but fans are still hungover from the viral celebrity highlights from the event. At the star-studded gala, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was bestowed with the Meghashrey Presents Stylish Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Shilpa Shetty wins big at PSSI Awards 2026

Shilpa Shetty has been ruling the Indian film industry with her acting prowess. But over the past decades, she has been impressing the fashion police with her impeccable style and fashion sense. Hence, she was given the Meghashrey Presents Stylish Entrepreneur of the Year award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026.

At the fifth edition of the coveted event, Shetty raised the temperature by arriving in a well-fitted black floor-length gown. The attire accentuated her chiselled body, hugging it at all the right places. To give her the prestigious award, philanthropist and entrepreneur Seema Singh was called up on stage by the hosts, Neha Dhupia and Riteish Deshmukh.

Evidently, the Indian Police Force actress was on cloud nine upon receiving the black lady. In her acceptance speech, an overwhelmed Shilpa said, “Every time you win an accolade or an award, it is a compliment. From studio to yoga mats and now boardrooms, it’s been a long journey, but it’s been an interesting one. Thank you so much for accepting and honouring me in everything that I do.”

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Apart from Shetty, several deserving artists were recognised at the soiree celebrating the best in films, fashion, OTT, and more. Veteran Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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