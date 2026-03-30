Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Shreya Ghoshal wins Best Playback Singer - Female for Saiyaara – Title Track

Pinkvilla turned up the heat in Mumbai on March 25, 2026, with the 5th edition of its Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. The electric night, dedicated to honouring the most versatile artists across cinema and streaming, was graced by major Indian celebrities and respected dignitaries.

Shreya Ghoshal took home the award for the Best Playback Singer - Female for Saiyaara – Title Track. In the title song of Saiyaara, Shreya brings a hauntingly beautiful quality that perfectly complements the emotional core of the film Saiyaara. Her voice captures the longing, vulnerability, and intensity required for the composition, elevating the song beyond just a musical piece into a storytelling device. The track not only enhances the film’s narrative but also deepens the audience’s connection to its characters, becoming a standout element that lingers long after the film ends.

Shreya Ghoshal is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished voices in Indian cinema, known for her remarkable control, emotive depth, and ability to adapt across genres. With a career spanning multiple languages and industries, she has consistently delivered chart-topping songs that resonate with audiences of all ages. Her dedication to craft and nuanced vocal expression have earned her numerous accolades, further cementing her position as a leading playback singer in the industry.

What sets Shreya apart is her incredible versatility. Whether it’s classical-based melodies, soulful ballads, romantic numbers, or upbeat tracks, she seamlessly adapts her voice to suit the mood and genre. Her ability to convey complex emotions with ease ensures that every performance feels authentic and memorable, making her an indispensable part of modern Indian music. Shreya has lended her voice to many songs such as Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, Deewani Mastani, Chikni Chameli, Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai, Bairi Piya, Piyu Bole, Yeh Ishq Hai, among many others.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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