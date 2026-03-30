Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: T-Series Head Honcho Bhushan Kumar honoured with Stylish Movie Producer
Bhushan Kumar was honoured at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026. The event was hosted in Mumbai on March 25, 2026.
The fifth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards took place at JW Marriott, Mumbai, on March 25, 2026. The event honored the best in films, OTT, fashion, and more. At the star-studded event, Indian film producer Bhushan Kumar was given the Stylish Movie Producer award.
Bhushan Kumar awarded at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026
Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was one of the biggest events in the entertainment industry. After the successful four seasons, it returned this year with a bang. At the function, T-Series Head Honcho, Bhushan Kumar, was honoured with the Stylish Movie Producer prize.
For the unknown, Bhushan Kumar is a film and music producer. He is the chairman and managing director of T-Series, which has backed several movies like Tum Bin, Ready, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kabir Singh, Drishyam 2, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Raid 2, Border 2, Assi, and more. Next up, he is producing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, Spirit.
About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026
Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 was the fifth edition of the popular entertainment award hosted at JW Marriott in Mumbai. At the event, ace singer Shaan took over the stage to entertain the audience with his soulful voice. Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, David Dhawan, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Dilip Joshi, Ishaan Khatter, Fardeen Khan, Hina Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Ananya Panday, Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Panday, Arjun Rampal, Nakuul Mehta, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Bedi, Jasmin Bhasin and many others marked their presence.
David Dhawan received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.
Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:
PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties
POWERED BY - Meghashrey
Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi
Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers
Grooming Partner - Beardo
Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles
Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM
Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited
Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1
Gifting Partner - IGP
Venue Partner - JW Marriott
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