Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi honoured with Best Supporting Actor for Dhurandhar

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 honoured the best in films, OTT, fashion, and more. At the event, several ace artists and underdogs of the Hindi film industry were also recognised for their memorable characters. One among them was veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who was honoured with the Best Supporting Actor trophy for playing Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

Rakesh Bedi honoured at PSSI Awards 2026

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has wreaked havoc at the box office, and currently, its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, is ruling cinemas. While Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan did a fantastic job in the movie, senior TV and film actor Rakesh Bedi impressed the audience with his portrayal of Jameel Jamali. Hence, at the recently concluded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, he was bestowed with the Best Supporting Actor title.

Rakesh Bedi has been associated with the entertainment industry for decades. Since the 1970s, the actor has worked in more than 150 movies, as well as multiple TV shows and theatre performances. But it’s only recently that the new generation has come to know why he is a respected senior artist in the country.

Coming to the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, it was an event that will be remembered for a while. The mega night saw several actors, directors, filmmakers, singers, performers, style icons, social media personalities, and content creators come under one roof to celebrate the best in business.

Hosted by Neha Dhupia, Karan Tacker, and Riteish Deshmukh, the event quickly became the talk of the town. At the gala, new mom Kiara Advani made a stunning public appearance donning a brown faux leather dress. Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s fun interaction took fans down memory lane.

Varun Dhawan was also seen taking care of his father, David Dhawan, who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott