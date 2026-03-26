Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon win Best Actor Popular Choice for Chhaava and Tere Ishk Mein

Pinkvilla returned with the 5th edition of its extremely popular Screen & Style Icons Awards on the 25th of March, 2026, in Mumbai. The high-profile event, dedicated to honouring the best of cinema, fashion and lifestyle, was graced by stalwarts of the Indian movie industry, as well as distinguished personalities from other walks of life.

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon won big at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, securing their first ever award for Best Actor Popular Choice. While Vicky Kaushal got the award for his towering performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, Kriti Sanon bagged it for her nuanced role as psychologist Mukti Beniwal in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein.

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Both Vicky and Kriti have delivered a host of brilliant performances, and having previously been conferred with National Awards is testimony to that. They are not just acting powerhouses, but also major box office draws. Chhaava emerged as the highest grossing Indian film in Hindi at the time of its release, and ended up being the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year, only behind Dhurandhar. As for Tere Ishk Mein, the intense romantic-drama stormed into the Rs. 100 crore club at the Indian box office and secured the very rare ‘clean hit’ tag in a year with less than 6 of them from Bollywood.



After a blockbuster 2025, Vicky Kaushal gears up for his biggest film yet, Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and is likely targeting an early 2027 release. Kriti Sanon on the other hand has a big ticket release in the form of Cocktail 2 up for release on 19th June, 2026. The Homi Adajania directorial co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and it is clearly one of the year’s most awaited movies. There should be absolutely no doubt that both Vicky and Kriti will continue getting ample love from their loyal audience base.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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