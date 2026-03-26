Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Yami Gautam wins Best Actor Female (Jury) for Haq

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards honours the visionaries who weave magic into cinema, celebrating extraordinary brilliance both in front of the lens and behind the scenes. On March 25, 2026, Mumbai hosted the dazzling fifth edition of this prestigious event. The star-studded award function was graced by Indian cinema's biggest names, alongside distinguished personalities from diverse walks of life.

Amidst the excitement, let’s reveal the winner for the category Best Actor - Female, determined by the esteemed jury in the film category. The winner for Best Actor - Female is the enigmatic Yami Gautam, for the movie Haq. It is the actor’s first Best Actor - Female (Jury) Award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, after being nominated twice in this category, in 2023 and 2024, for her brilliance in OMG 2 and Article 370 respectively.

In the 2025 courtroom-drama Haq, directed by Suparn Verma, and co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Vartika Singh and Sheeba Chaddha, Yami Gautam essays the role of Shazia Bano. The film is inspired by Jigna Vora’s Bano: Bharat ki Beti and is based on the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum.

The film transports viewers to 1970s India where a seemingly stable married life of Shazia Bano and lawyer Abbas Khan is disrupted when the latter abruptly leaves for Murree, Pakistan and returns back months later with his second wife, to the discontent of Shazia. The ensuing narrative details the legal dispute between Shazia and Abbas, after Abbas defaults in paying monthly maintenance to his wife for the sake of their kids.

Haq released in theatres on 7th November, 2025 and had a tepid theatrical run before becoming a global sensation after releasing on Netflix in early 2026. Haq is clearly among the most important recent releases that resonates with every conscientious individual fighting for women’s rights.

Yami Gautam has been very consistent in delivering films with high audience resonance. In 2025 itself, she mixed up a serious theatrical film like Haq with a very breezy direct-to-OTT release, Dhoom Dhaam. The next film that she is working on is Nayyi Navelli, and it’s needless to say that her fans and admirers can’t contain their excitement anymore.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

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