Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards Set for a Grand 5th Edition on March 25, 2026

Acclaimed entertainment and lifestyle platform Pinkvilla returns with the 5th edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. The star-studded evening will take place on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai, promising an unforgettable showcase of glamour, prestige, and cinema.

The awards night will feature a spectacular red carpet, high-energy performances, and a distinguished guest list comprising some of the industry’s biggest names. Over the years, the platform has evolved into a global digital phenomenon, collectively amassing over a billion views across platforms and driving unparalleled audience engagement worldwide.

Last year’s edition witnessed the presence of leading personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ananya Panday, among many others, reinforcing the event’s stature as one of the most anticipated nights on the entertainment calendar.

By continuing to champion cinematic brilliance and distinctive style, the awards further strengthen their position as a benchmark celebration of talent and creativity.

Reflecting on the journey, Founder and CEO Nandini Shenoy shares, “Seeing how far we have come fills me with immense pride. What began as a celebration of cinematic excellence and the nation’s most stylish icons has evolved into a landmark platform that sets new standards in entertainment and lifestyle. Each edition has pushed boundaries and redefined the awards experience. This year, we are raising the bar even higher, crafting something bigger, bolder, and truly unforgettable.”

Echoing this sentiment, COO Mukul Kumar Sharma adds, “From our debut in 2022 to the evolution into the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, each milestone has strengthened our position as a trendsetter in media and entertainment. As we prepare for our 5th edition this March, our focus remains on creating iconic moments and delivering a premium experience that blends glamour, talent, and innovation seamlessly.”

With a rapidly expanding global footprint and an unwavering commitment to quality storytelling and experiential excellence, Pinkvilla, a part of Flipkart group, continues to redefine marquee entertainment events. By spotlighting talent, celebrating style, and curating impactful cultural moments, the platform reinforces its standing as a powerful force across media, fashion, and cinema.

