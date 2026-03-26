Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Pankaj Tripathi wins Best Actor OTT Male Jury; Vaani Kapoor takes home Best Actor OTT Female Jury

The fifth edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 was hosted on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Mumbai. At the prestigious award ceremony hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, and Karan Tacker, Pankaj Tripathi was awarded the Best Actor OTT Male Jury trophy. He was joined by Vaani Kapoor, who took home the Best Actor OTT Female Jury prize. Read on for more details!

Pankaj Tripathi wins Best Actor OTT Male Jury at PSSI 2026

Following the major success of its previous editions, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards returned for the fifth time. Yet again, several big names from the entertainment industry came together to celebrate artists in films, TV, OTT, fashion, and more.

At the event, senior Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi bagged the accolade for Best Actor OTT Male (Jury) for his impressive performance in the legal drama, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. To refresh your memory, the television series is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Sameer Nair. It also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Khushboo Atre, and Asha Negi.

Vaani Kapoor wins Best Actor OTT Female Jury at PSSI 2026

Grabbing the same award in the female category was Vaani Kapoor. The 37-year-old actress was honoured for playing a dual role in the crime-thriller series, Mandala Murders.

Returning to the PSSI Award 2026, the event featured an entertaining performance by ace singer Shaan. Veteran Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Unveils the Esteemed Jury for the 5th Edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026