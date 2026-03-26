Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal stun at red carpet; Video

The most-awaited event, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, rolled its curtain on March 25, 2026. At the fifth edition of the star-studded event, many celebrities like Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and more marked their attendance. Check out some highlights from the stunning red carpet.

Bollywood celebs turn heads at PSSI Awards 2026

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were among the first to step in and impress everyone with their looks. The celebrity couple had a blast at the gala.

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New mom Kiara Advani made heads turn by making a stylish appearance at the red carpet of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 5. The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in a brown body-hugging faux leather dress.

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Handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal lived up to the title as he arrived at the star-studded event. The new dad looked dapper in a brown suit with an emerald green tie popping through.

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PSSI Award veteran, Shilpa Shetty, made sure to impress the fashion police with her stunning look. The actress came in a perfectly fitted black full-length dress and flaunted her massive diamond-studded wedding ring.

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National Award-winning actress, Kriti Sanon, raised the temperature when she stepped into the event donning a green cutout dress. She received the Best Actor Female (Popular Choice) award.

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The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, didn’t disappoint with his eye-catching look. The Bhooth Bangla actor gave youngsters a run for their money by donning a cool outfit.

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Ananya Panday is loving her bangs era. Hence, she proudly flaunted her new hairstyle at the red carpet of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 5. With her gray off-the-shoulder dress, she sported a pair of black high heels and wore red lipstick for that pop of color.

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Bobby Deol is known for serving looks, and he did the same. The Animal star rocked a tie-dye suit and took over the red carpet like a boss.

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Suniel Shetty proved that he is ageing like fine wine. The veteran Bollywood actor took over the centre stage with his banging attitude and looks that could kill.

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Rakul Preet Singh painted the town red as she looked ravishing in a floor-length gown. The actor-producer completed her look with a stack of gold bangles and a black belt.

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The ever-so-stylish Disha Patani raised the style quotient by adding more bling to the starry night with her glittery ensemble.

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Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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