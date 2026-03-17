Pinkvilla Unveils the Esteemed Jury for the 5th Edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

Pinkvilla is gearing up for the much-awaited return of its celebrated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards with the 5th edition set to take place on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai. Building anticipation ahead of the ceremony, the global entertainment platform announces its distinguished jury for this year’s edition, adding further excitement to one of the most stylish nights in the industry.

The power-packed jury panel features industry stalwarts such as Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Guneet Monga, Ami Patel, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, bringing their expertise to honor excellence in film and fashion. This distinguished jury of renowned artists and industry visionaries will come together to celebrate and recognize outstanding talent as Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards will honor excellence across Bollywood, OTT, television, fashion, and more.

Anil Kapoor is one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars, with a career spanning over four decades marked by versatility and reinvention. From iconic mainstream roles to global projects, he continues to evolve with passion and discipline. Speaking about the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, Kapoor says, “These awards celebrate artists who constantly push themselves and redefine success. It’s an honor to recognize talent that inspires audiences through dedication and love for cinema.”

Dia Mirza is an award-winning actor, producer, and global environmental advocate, admired for her grace on screen and her commitment to meaningful storytelling. With a career rooted in socially conscious cinema and real-world impact, she represents a rare blend of elegance, empathy, and purpose. Dia is thrilled to be a part of this award show, and exclaims, “The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards honor voices that inspire change, both on screen and beyond. I’m honored to be part of a platform that celebrates talent, responsibility, and lasting impact.”

Mahesh Manjrekar is an acclaimed actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, celebrated for his powerful storytelling and fearless portrayal of complex, rooted characters. With an illustrious body of work across Hindi and Marathi cinema, he has consistently bridged mainstream success with meaningful, content-driven cinema, making him one of Indian cinema’s most respected creative voices. Talking about being a jury at the distinguished Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, the veteran shares, “Cinema is a reflection of its time, and platforms like the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards celebrate not just popularity, but authenticity, craft, and cultural impact. I’m glad to be associated with a jury that recognises talent that truly resonates with audiences.”

Guneet Monga is a two-time Academy Award-winning Indian film producer and a driving force behind some of India’s most path-breaking films. Known for championing bold narratives and global storytelling, she has played a pivotal role in taking Indian cinema to the world stage with credibility and conviction. Talking about the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, Monga emphasizes, “These awards celebrate storytellers who push boundaries and redefine what success looks like. I’m excited to be part of a jury that values originality, courage, and the power of honest cinema.”

Celebrated stylist Ami Patel has influenced the fashion journeys of several celebrities, earning an unparalleled reputation through years of refined and thoughtful styling. Known for her keen eye and timeless sensibility, she continues to shape contemporary fashion narratives. Sharing her thoughts on the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026, Ami says, “It’s a platform that celebrates individuality, creativity, and the evolving expression of personal style.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a National Award-winning filmmaker celebrated for her sensitive, socially rooted narratives and strong female voices. Her films blend realism with warmth, making her one of the most respected storytellers shaping contemporary Indian cinema. “True impact lies in stories that stay with you long after the screen fades to black. The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards recognise that depth and intention, and I’m happy to associate with a platform that values meaningful cinema,” says Ashwiny.

About Pinkvilla

Strengthening its position as a global leader in lifestyle and entertainment, Pinkvilla attracts millions of monthly visits across its website and social platforms, backed by a vibrant and ever-growing social media community. Since its launch in 2007, the platform has consistently delivered engaging content across diverse verticals, including Pinkvilla South, Pinkvilla Lifestyle, Pinkvilla Telly, Pinkvilla USA, HindiRush, and HallyuTalk. Expanding beyond digital publishing, the media house has also developed successful intellectual properties such as Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons, Creators United, and Pinkvilla Masterclass, further establishing itself as a dynamic hub for entertainment, fashion, and creator-driven conversations.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

Danube Properties - Presenting Partner

P. C. Chandra Jewellers - Jewellery Partner

Sangam World Malt Whisky - Celebration Partner

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