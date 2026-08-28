Pinkvilla Women Up Awards: Celebrating Women Who Are Making a Difference

The Pinkvilla Women Up Awards: Celebrating Women Who Inspire Change

From entertainment and business to sports, fashion, lifestyle, social impact and beyond, Women Up brings together women from different walks of life who have achieved something remarkable, overcome challenges, inspired others or created a meaningful impact through their work.

Because success doesn't have one definition.

It could be an artist whose work has inspired millions, an entrepreneur who built something from the ground up, a sportsperson who broke records and barriers, a leader who created opportunities for others, a creator who started conversations, or an everyday changemaker whose contribution has transformed the lives of those around her.

Women Up celebrates them all.

At its heart, the Pinkvilla Women Up Awards is about recognising women who have made their mark, in their industries, their communities and in society.

It is a celebration of achievement, ambition, resilience and impact.

A platform where remarkable women come together to recognise and applaud other remarkable women.

Women Celebrating Women

The Pinkvilla Women Up Awards: is more than an awards ceremony. It is an evening dedicated to celebrating the many ways women are succeeding, inspiring and creating change.

Across Entertainment, Business, Sports, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Social Impact and more, through this event we will shine a spotlight on those whose stories deserve to be told, and achievements deserve to be celebrated.

Because when one woman's success is celebrated, it can inspire another to believe that she can do it too.

This is about celebrating her journey.

Her achievement.

Her courage.

Her impact.

And most importantly, celebrating the one who makes a difference: in every field, at every level and in every way.

Who Will You Celebrate?

Know a woman whose achievement deserves recognition?

Know a woman whose journey has inspired you?

Know a woman who has made a remarkable impact?

Nominate her.

Or, if you believe your own journey deserves to be celebrated, nominate yourself.

The Pinkvilla Women Up Awards: is a celebration of women, by women and for women who are shaping the world around them.

Because every remarkable woman deserves her moment.

Nominate / Register Now

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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