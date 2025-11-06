Playback singer and former actress Sulakshana Pandit passes away at 71 due to cardiac arrest

Sulakshana Pandit, a popular Indian playback singer and actress, took her last breath today, on November 6. She was 71. The actress was unwell for a long time. Her brother and music composer, Lalit Pandit, confirmed her unfortunate demise. He shared that the veteran singer-actor passed away at 8 PM at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. “She suffered cardiac arrest. Her funeral will be tomorrow (November 7) at noon,” Lalit informed.

Sulakshana Pandit was a well-known figure in the 1970s and early 1980s. She was born into the illustrious Mewati Gharana. Her family was full of music legends. Her uncle, Pandit Jasraj Ji, needs no introduction; her brother Lalit Pandit and Jatin Pandit are popularly known as Jatin-Lalit, one of the most popular music composers of the Indian film and music industry.

Talking about Sulakshana, she lent her voice to several iconic songs in the golden era and worked with all the top music directors and singers of her time. She sang along with Kishore Kumar, Muhammad Rafi, and Mukesh and gave several iconic songs.

Besides her musical career, Sulakshana was a fine actress who worked in several prominent movies. Some of her prominent works include: Uljhan, Hera Pheri, Apnapan, Khandaan, Dharam Kanta, Chehre Pe Chehra, Waqt Ki Deewar, and others. She shared screen with all the prominent actors of her time- Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Shashi Kapoor.

She was last seen in the 1988 movie Do Waqt Ki Roti, co-starring Sanjeev Kumar, Feroz Khan, and Reena Roy.

Sulakshana was rumored to be in love with Sanjeev Kumar. However, their relationship couldn't flourish as the Sholay actor rejected her marriage proposal. She later decided never to get married. In her old age, the actress faced several health and financial challenges.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shiamak Davar confirms choreographing Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer Ramayana: ‘This will be very different, isiliye...'