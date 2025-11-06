Popular Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away at 32 in Las Vegas

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32, his family confirmed on social media. Known for his breathtaking travel photography and cinematic storytelling, Anunay had built a loyal online following, inspiring millions with his adventures around the world. His family shared the heartbreaking news early on November 6, 2025, through his official Instagram account.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing,” the statement read. “We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering near our personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed, but reports suggest that the influencer was in Las Vegas at the time of his passing. His recent social media posts showed him spending time in the city, including a video where he enjoyed driving luxury sports cars just days before the news of his death broke.

A leading voice in the travel community

Anunay Sood was one of India’s most recognized travel influencers, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and over 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He was known for his stunning visuals, drone photography, and engaging travel reels that showcased destinations from around the globe. His content often featured adventures across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, making him a trusted voice among travel enthusiasts.

Over the years, Sood collaborated with global tourism boards and leading brands, becoming a prominent figure in digital travel storytelling. His influence extended beyond social media, he was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, and 2024). Forbes described him as a Dubai-based creator who started documenting his travels on Instagram before expanding into content creation and marketing.

Anunay’s last Instagram post, shared earlier this week, was captioned: “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines.” His last YouTube upload, titled Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit, went live on November 3.

