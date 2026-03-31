Popular Star Kid: Child actor to winning Best Director OTT at PSSI 2026, how THIS superstar's son is working towards his legacy

Being born to a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan comes with its own pros and cons. From being expected to take his father's legacy forward to being compared to him as an artist, Aryan Khan has seen it all. While many thought he would end up being an actor, similar to Shah Rukh Khan, the 28-year-old decided to carve his own niche in the industry by taking over the director’s seat.

How Aryan Khan is creating his own legacy

For the longest time, Aryan Khan stayed away from the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown and enjoyed his quiet life, first in the UK and then in the US while getting his degree in film and TV production. But soon, he joined Bollywood, not to follow the footprints of his father, Shah Rukh Khan, but to have the leading stars follow his vision as a filmmaker.

As a debut director, writer, creator, and showrunner of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan proved he is worthy of permanently taking the seat of a director. His drama series won multiple accolades at the recently hosted Pinkvilla Screen And Styles Icons Awards 2026. At the event, he was honoured with the Best Director (OTT) Award.

Additionally, his debut show also won the Best Series (OTT) at the PSSI Awards 2026. Moreover, actor Lakshya, who played the role of Aasmaan Singh in the series, took home the accolade for Best Actor Male Popular Choice (OTT).

While Aryan is clear about his intention to go ahead as a filmmaker, he has actually explored acting as a child actor. Back in 2001, he played the role of toddler Rahul Raichand portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He also made a small appearance in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Not just this, Aryan lent his voice for the character named Tez in the animated film Hum Hain Lajawaab which was The Incredibles Hindi version along with the King actor.

That aside, the brother of Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan is also a successful entrepreneur who co-owns a luxury lifestyle and beverage brand. On the personal front, he is reportedly dating Brazilian model and actor Larissa Bonesi. According to The Times of India, Aryan Khan has a net worth of INR 80 crore. An insider exclusively told us at Pinkvilla that he is set to direct his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan in a full-fledged feature film, which will be his third project. Aryan is focused on completing the script of his second feature, which will soon enter the casting stage.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Aryan Khan wins Best Director - OTT for The Ba***ds of Bollywood