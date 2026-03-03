Popular Star Kid: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wanted to date K-pop star Kim Jun Myeon?

Being born to a megastar like Shah Rukh Khan comes with its own pros and cons. But Suhana Khan didn’t let her father’s legacy or fandom get into her head. She always wanted to create her own identity. Which is why she put her heart and soul into learning new skills and sharpening her caliber as an actress. But did you know she once wanted to date K-pop star Kim Jun Myeon?

Born to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been away from the glittery lane. As a kid, she was inclined towards sports, leading the Under-14 team and winning multiple state-level accolades in Taekwondo competitions. But creativity runs in her veins. Hence, music, dance, and writing always attracted her. She even appeared in Shiamak Davar's Pop dance video for the Summer Funk Show and won the Katha National Story Writing Competition.

During her time abroad, she graduated from Ardingly College in London, and also won The Russel Cup for exceptional contribution to drama. Before stepping into the entertainment industry, she studied filmmaking at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Many know that she made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, but that’s not actually true. Her first acting stint was in a 2019 short film, The Grey Part Of Blue.

During this time, Suhana once conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, wherein she was asked which actor she’d want to date. To everyone’s surprise, Suhana said Korean singer, songwriter, and actor Kim Jun-Myeon. In response to the fan query, she put up a picture of the K-pop star and captioned it “him.”

While spending her time on sets, Suhana keeps upgrading her investment skills. This is why she owns multiple properties, including an INR 12.91 crore space with three houses at Thal Village in Alibaug.

On the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her big screen debut alongside her father, SRK. The Siddharth Anand directorial film titled King also features many big names from Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and many others. King will hit cinemas on December 24, 2026.

