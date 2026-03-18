Popular Star Kid: Dive into the world of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ 4-year-old miracle baby Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas graduated from being lovers and life partners to becoming parents after the birth of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The little girl has become the centre of their lives and a grounding force amid their busy and lavish lives.

A peek into Malti’s magical world

After having an exhausting day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get solace at the sight of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. With her birth on January 15, 2022, she brought her parents closer to each other. While talking to Jay Shetty, Nick revealed that their daughter came home nearly 110 days after her birth.

“We got to the hospital, and she came out 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically,” Nick recalled, adding that he and his wife did nearly 12-hour shifts at the hospital every day for the next three and a half months. But thankfully, after six blood transfusions, they got to take her home after 3.5 months.

Since that day, either one of the parents is with the four-year-old, no matter how occupied they are. For the unknown, her name is kept in honor of her paternal grandmother, Denise Marie Miller Jonas, and maternal grandmother Madhumalti Chopra.

Even though the little girl stays abroad, she is aware of the Indian cultures and traditions, thanks to her Indian mother. From visiting a temple on her birthday to having her favourite Ganpati soft toy around, relishing Indian cuisine, and donning traditional attire, Malti is clearly soaked in the desi flavours.

Malti also has a good sense of music, just like her parents. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, PC revealed that APT is her daughter’s favorite song. Apart from that, she is also into karate and piano.

Malti’s maternal grandmother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, told us that when her granddaughter came to India to attend her mamu, Sidharth Chopra’s, wedding, she bonded well with everyone. “She knew that it was family, so she had no hesitation,” the doctor stated, adding that Nick and Priyanka had brought her up well.

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