Popular Star Kid: Inside the adorable world of Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's cutest photo bomber

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's lives became brighter when their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi, came into the world on February 21, 2021. Fondly called Jeh by the Khan and Kapoor clan, the little bundle of joy has become the life of every family gathering.

Jeh Baba, the dynamo of the Khan-Kapoor clan

Often found screaming and running around the house, Jehangir Ali Khan is an energy ball who keeps his parents on their toes. While he enjoys being outdoors, he isn’t quite keen on clicking pictures. Hence, he is often seen making faces, throwing tantrums, or simply lying on the floor, while Bebo, Saif, and Taimur get clicked.

Scroll through Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram and one can find multiple pictures of her second son, Jeh. But he is rarely seen posing or even looking at the lenses and seems like Bebo and his father, Saif Ali Khan has accepted that he’s a cute little photobomber. Hence, they enjoy his uniqueness and the naughtiness that makes it to the albums. His cutesy antics have also made him the internet’s loved child, and oftentimes, he is such a mood.

Born in 2021, Jeh is a little Nawab of the popular Bollywood and cricket family. Taking after his granddad and cricket legend, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he does enjoy playing the game with his elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan, while his interest in films is yet to be discovered.

While he has a strong family history in films and cricket, Jeh is also associated with Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore. Jeh’s aunt, Soha Ali Khan, told ANI how her mother and Jeh’s grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, is related to the late Polymath. With that relationship, Jeh is the great-great-grandson of Rabindranath Tagore’s brother.

Jeh is also someone who unites the family. Be it his first birthday or his fifth, the Kapoor-Khan family never misses celebrating the little gentleman. Even his elder siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, are fond of the baby boy and are often seen sharing giggles with him. During their appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show, when Kareena shared, “Jeh is like a tufaan (storm)” unlike Taimur, her sister Karisma Kapoor was quick to mention “Just like Bebo.”

Jehangir, in Persian, means the conqueror of the world, and Jeh is definitely living up to his name.

