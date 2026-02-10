Popular Star Kid: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur being social media star since his birth to nanny charging fees in lakhs

Bollywood houses multiple star kids. Some have already stepped into the acting realm, while others are yet to find their niche. But despite being a little munchkin, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, has fans all across the world. In an interview, Taimur’s nurse revealed Akshay Kumar scared him with his Laxmmi Bomb look. Read on!

Taimur Ali Khan and his rising fandom

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s popularity makes their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, the apple of everyone’s eyes. Their elder son, Taimur, was born on December 20, 2016, making him 9 years old. In these past years, his fame skyrocketed, with him making multiple headlines with his appearances. While talking to Hindi Rush, his paediatric nurse, Lalita D’Silva, revealed some facts about him.

Lalita recalled taking the child to a film studio in Mumbai where his parents were working. At that time, Akshay Kumar was in his Laxmmi Bomb look. Kumar’s bold avatar scared the little boy so much that he was reluctant to go inside. Everyone around had to distract him to calm him down. In the same interview, D’Silva also opened up about rumours claiming that she's paid INR 2.5 lakh per month. The nanny, who calls herself a paediatric nurse, was quick to call it a myth, stating that there’s no truth to such rumours.

However, a source informed The Times of India that Taimur’s nanny drew a basic salary of INR 1.5 lakh a month. “It can go up to INR 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she spends at his home,” the insider stated, adding that she had a car at her disposal to take the child in and around the city. Over the period of nine years, Taimur has become so popular that he is being recognised in other countries too.

Whenever the family travels to London, and people know he’s in the city, they crowd the parks the little boy visits to play. He is often mobbed by excited fans who want to click selfies with him. Apparently, he is famous across the globe, including Switzerland, Turkey or anywhere in Europe. “Taimur has a huge fan following. He is global at this age, just imagine what he will be in the future,” said his nanny, adding that he is a daddy’s boy.

Apart from being famous, Taimur also owns a 1000 sq. ft forest which was gifted to him by his mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Since he is fond of cars, his dad, Saif Ali Khan, gifted him a red Jeep.

