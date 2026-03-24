Popular Star Kid: Meet Dua, Deepika Padukone’s prayer and Ranveer Singh’s lucky charm, heir to Rs 1000 Cr legacy

The birth of Dua Padukone Singh transformed the lives of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for good. The couple stepped into parenthood in the latter half of 2024, and since then, they have been enjoying staying indoors with their little munchkin. While the mother gets to bake a chocolate cake for their daughter, the daddy dearest is making her proud by breaking box office records.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Dua

After being married for six years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Dua Padukone Singh. Weeks after her birth, the couple revealed her name and the significance it holds in their lives.

With a picture of the baby’s little feet, the couple wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Apparently, two months after her birth, DP texted RS in the middle of the night, while he was on set, and asked if they should name their daughter Dua. It was an immediate ‘Yes’ from him, and that was it.

Dua’s arrival delighted the entire family, especially Ranveer’s mother, Anju. Hence, grandmother Anju Bhavnani decided to provide “bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time” by donating her hair.

In December 2024, the couple invited the Indian paparazzi to their home and introduced Dua to them in a private event. Since the couple wanted their child to stay away from the limelight, they requested that the media not take pictures of their baby girl. After making everyone wait, the couple dropped the first pictures of the toddler last Diwali.

Unlike what many would think, Deepika is purely enjoying the new phase and is becoming a hands-on mother. Hence, on Dua’s first birthday, she decided to bake a chocolate cake for the child. “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!” she mentioned with the picture of the delicious cake.

While talking to Harper's Bazaar India, the Om Shanti Om debutant admitted to being obsessed with her daughter. She further revealed that her baby has taken over her life so much that she found a piece of thepla that Dua was eating in her bag, after two days. Moreover, she now vibes to nursery rhymes, and the Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes song has taken over her favorite karaoke track.

While spending time with their baby, Ranveer and Deepika are also working towards building their empire for their heiress. According to The Daily Guardian, the Dhurandhar The Revenge actor’s estimated net worth is approximately INR 417 crore. As for Deepika, she has a net worth of INR 500 crore (approx.), reported Firstpost. That makes Dua Padukone Singh heir to the couple’s INR 1000 crore legacy.

ALSO READ: ROMANCE TALES: Ranveer Singh went from impressing in-laws to creating empire of nearly Rs 900 cr with Deepika Padukone