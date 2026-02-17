Popular Star Kid: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 3-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor, a star by birth with a rich film legacy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and in November the same year, they were blessed with daughter Raha Kapoor. For months, the couple decided to keep their daughter away from the limelight, hiding her from the public and the paparazzi. But when they finally introduced their daughter to the world in 2023, people couldn’t help but mention that the little girl looks like her great grandfather, Raj Kapoor. Social media was obsessed with their little girl who is definitely a star since birth.

Raha Kapoor, B-town's beloved star kid

Raha Kapoor is born to Bollywood’s most-loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. But she is the heir to an extensive legacy and a star since birth. On the paternal side, the three-year-old is the granddaughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and is the great granddaughter of film legend Raj Kapoor and Krishna Malhotra.

On the maternal side, her ‘nani’ is actress Soni Razdan and ‘nanu’ is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. With blue eyes, a sweet smile and a rich family history, she is also one of the most loved celebrity kids in Bollywood. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is her aunt, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

In the past few years, her parents rebuilt their family home named Krishna Raj, once owned by Raj and Krishna Kapoor. Raha now lives their with her parents and her grandmother Neetu, who also gave her the beautiful and meaningful name. When the parents announced her name to the world through social media, they mentioned that it’s been chosen by her “wise and wonderful Dadi.” It’s not just sweet and simple, the name also holds huge significance.

“Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace it also means happiness, freedom and bliss,” shared her proud parents.

While she stayed away from the media glares at first, the little girl now enjoys the occasional pleasantries she receives by the shutterbugs. Often times, the little girl responds to them with a bright smile, and sometimes wins their hearts with a little wave at the airport. Her cuteness left people obsessing over her, wanting to see more of the little munchkin.

