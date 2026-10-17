Prahaar: Rajkummar Rao, Sikandar Kher, Lalit Prabhakar and Avinash Arun give a glimpse of film’s making; Check out BTS Photos

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, directed by Avinash Arun, was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Following the film’s release, Sikandar Kher shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to the filmmaker, co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Lalit Prabhakar, producers, and the entire team. His emotional message offers a glimpse into the hard work and camaraderie behind the project.

Sikandar Kher pens heartfelt note after Prahaar release

Taking to social media, Sikandar reflected on his experience working on the film and praised Avinash Arun for his support both professionally and personally. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, “Apart from being an auteur you have been a pillar of strength. Professionally and personally.” He also thanked Dinesh Vijan for believing in him and described Maddock Films as a beautiful family he now feels part of.

Check out Sikandar Kher's post below:

Sikandar opened up about playing Abbas Kazmi, describing the character as a challenging role. He credited his co-star Rajkummar Rao for making the experience enjoyable, adding, “What you have done in this film is not just a stellar performance, it’s a career defining one and I had front row seats to it.”

The actor also praised Lalit Prabhakar’s performance, recalling their first day of shooting and how impressed he was when he watched the finished film. He further acknowledged the contribution of Ujjwal Nikam, whose real-life experiences helped him prepare for his character.

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

The film follows a lawyer navigating a high-profile case while dealing with professional pressures and strained family relationships. It explores the complexities of the legal system, the pursuit of justice, and the personal sacrifices involved in a landmark courtroom battle.

Alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sikandar Kher, the cast includes Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nassar, Ajinkya Deo, and Ritvik Sahore, among others.

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