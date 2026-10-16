Prahaar Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Rajkummar Rao starrer drama

Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film has drawn reactions from audiences. Here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Prahaar Twitter Review

One user praised Rajkummar Rao’s performance in Prahaar, describing him as terrific and adding that the entire cast had delivered impressive performances, with Rao standing out in particular.

Another netizen called it one of the finest performances of Rajkummar’s career, praising the gripping storytelling, strong supporting performances, and excellent production quality. They added that the film got almost everything right.

A third viewer expressed surprise at how convincingly Rajkummar Rao portrayed Ujjwal Nikam in the first half, particularly highlighting his dialogue delivery.

Meanwhile, another person felt that the first half was decent but lacked particularly striking moments. However, they noted that Rajkummar Rao’s solid performance and the courtroom arguments, which raised relevant questions, kept the film engaging.

Here are the reactions:

More about Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows a lawyer as he navigates a challenging, high-profile case. Balancing mounting professional pressure with strained family relationships, he relies on evidence, legal strategy, and constitutional principles to pursue fairness. The film explores his determination, the complexities of the system, and the personal sacrifices involved in a landmark battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo, Pranali Ghogare, and others in key roles.

Directed by Avinash Arun and written by Sumit Roy, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Vishal Mishra and Emiway Bantai have contributed to the film’s music, while Alokananda Dasgupta has composed the background score. Avinash Arun has also handled the cinematography, with Charu Shree Roy serving as the editor.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Rajkummar Rao is next set to headline biopic Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story , directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The movie is set to explore the life of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly and is slated to release on May 14, 2027.

Additionally, the actor has Raftaar, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, in his lineup. The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Anurag Thakur, Tanya Maniktala, Rajat Kapoor, and others in key roles.

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