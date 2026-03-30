Prakash Raj mourns the passing of his mother at 86, Suvarnalatha breathes her last at family home

Indian actor Prakash Raj's mother is no more. As per reports on March 30, 2026, Suvarnalatha’s demise happened at the family's residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 29. It has been reported that the final rites of the deceased will be held on Monday. She suffered age-related troubles, among other health issues, before her passing yesterday.

Prakash Raj's mother's demise and the actor's past comments about her illness

While there has been no confirmation as to why she passed away, a News18 report shared the belief that she breathed her last due to age-related ailments. Previously, the 86-year-old was diagnosed with a brain cyst, which resulted in severe brain damage, including memory loss. Prakash Raj has shared his mother's struggle with health issues in the past.

As the veteran actor, Prakash Raj, mourns the loss of his family member, the acting industry has stepped in to provide its support. Actor Pawan Kalyan has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Taking to his X account, he wrote, “I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family.”

She is survived by her three children, including star Prakash Raj, another son, and a daughter.

Meanwhile, having spent close to 4 decades in the acting industry across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English-language films, Prakash Raj has built quite a name for himself. He was last seen in Seetha Payanam earlier this year, with more exciting roles in Jana Nayagan, G2, and Dacoit, expected in 2026. The next calendar year looks just as happening for the star who will be seen in not one but two highly-awaited, big-budget projects, including SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

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