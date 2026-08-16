Pralay: Ranveer Singh’s ambitious zombie thriller with Jai Mehta goes on floors in Mumbai

After the historic success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh is all set to enter a new unexplored territory with his next venture. As Pinkvilla already reported earlier, his immediate next is titled Pralay, an ambitious zombie action thriller. The film has finally gone on the floors today in Mumbai.

The zombie actioner will be directed by Hansal Mehta’s son, Jai Mehta, who previously helmed Lootere and co-directed Scam 1992: The Hansal Mehta Story. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. The movie will be special for Ranveer, Kalyani and Jai as it marks firsts for them in different categories. While the Dhurandhar actor is turning a producer with Pralay, Jai Mehta is marking his feature film directorial debut, and it will be Kalyani's Hindi film debut, who hails from the Malayalam film industry.

Bankrolled by Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios, Ranveer Singh’s Maa Kasam Films, and Hansal Mehta-Sahil Saigal’s True Story Films, the genre-defining survival spectacle will be mounted on a huge scale, with an international technical crew being hired.

For Ananya Birla, Pralay reflects her ambition to push the landscape of cinema as a creative catalyst who is looking to collaborate with the modern game-changers in India. For Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal’s True Story Films, it reflects a belief in creating disruption through content, an ethos this film carries at its core.

Set against the unmistakable pulse and landscape of Mumbai, ‘Pralay’ is an original story that seeks to marry breathtaking spectacle with a deeply human emotional core. At its heart is a journey of survival, courage and the instinct to fight for what matters most when the world as you know it begins to collapse.

The film will be shot at live locations in and around Mumbai, as the makers embrace the physicality and unpredictability of real-world environments. This approach brings heightened scale, texture and realism to a world on the brink of annihilation, creating an immersive theatrical experience.

The cameras are now rolling on Pralay, which had been in highly technical & intensive pre-production for several months. Its unprecedented mounting has already earned it the distinction of being one of the most talked-about and highly anticipated projects coming out of Indian cinema in current times.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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