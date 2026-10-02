Prem Keetanu: Everything you need to know about Veer Pahariya starrer romantic comedy film

Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, here is everything you need to know about the romantic comedy.

Everything to know about Veer Pahariya’s Prem Keetanu

Prem Keetanu follows Vishal Thakur, a carefree college slacker from Uttar Pradesh who struggles to find direction after graduation and constantly faces criticism from his family over his uncertain future. Hoping for a fresh start, he moves to the Delhi-NCR region under the pretext of preparing for overseas studies, sharing an apartment with his closest friend while working toward his dream of building a better life abroad.

During a wedding celebration, Vishal meets Suhani Sharma, an ambitious and independent professional, and quickly develops feelings for her. Determined to get closer to her, he becomes part of her social circle, but Suhani sees him only as a friend. Their growing bond is further complicated by Ranjeet Singh, Suhani's confident and successful boss, whose contrasting personality and ambitions make Vishal question his own lack of direction.

After an emotional setback, Vishal realizes he must focus on improving himself instead of relying on hope alone. He dedicates himself to his studies and works toward achieving his goal of moving overseas, gradually gaining confidence and purpose. As Vishal changes, Suhani begins to recognize the sincerity and unwavering support he has always offered, prompting her to reassess her own feelings.

With Vishal ready to leave for the next chapter of his life, Suhani races to meet him before his departure. The film ultimately explores whether the two find their way to each other and embrace a future together.

Veer Pahariya headlines the film, while debutant Aafiya Sayed plays the female lead. The supporting cast includes Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

The film is the Hindi-language adaptation of the Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju and directed by Girish AD. The project is co-presented by Avanika Films and Phars Film Company in association with the original film's producers, Bhavana Studios.

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