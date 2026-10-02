Prem Keetanu Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Veer Pahariya’s rom com film

Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, here's a look at what audiences are saying about the romantic comedy.

Prem Keetanu Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user shared that they watched the film after the Prem Keetanu trailer left them wanting more. They described it as a fresh and heartwarming romantic comedy, praising the lead pair's chemistry, the endearing friendship portrayed in the film, and its engaging narrative without a single dull moment. The user also humorously added that Premalu, the original film, was a solid 5 out of 5.

Another viewer remarked that they did not enjoy Prem Keetanu as much as they had expected, describing it as a rather dull remake of the acclaimed Premalu. However, they praised debutant Aafiya Sayed's performance, saying she displayed impressive emotional depth throughout the film and appeared to have worked extensively on her craft before making her debut.

Here are the reactions:

More about Prem Keetanu

Prem Keetanu follows Vishal Thakur, a carefree college graduate from Uttar Pradesh who moves to the Delhi-NCR region in search of a brighter future. As he works toward his dream of studying abroad, he falls for the ambitious and independent Suhani Sharma.

While Vishal struggles to win her affection and find purpose in life, he gradually realizes that personal growth matters more than chasing love. As he transforms into a more confident and determined individual, Suhani begins to see him in a new light. Set against the backdrop of friendship and romance, the film explores whether love can arrive at the right time when two people are ready to embrace it.

Veer Pahariya headlines the film, while debutant Aafiya Sayed plays the female lead. The supporting cast includes Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

Prem Keetanu is the official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu , starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju. Directed by Girish AD, the original film also featured Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas, and others in key roles.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Prem Keetanu: Everything you need to know about Veer Pahariya starrer romantic comedy film