Prem Keetanu: Veer Pahariya’s rom-com brings together several composers for huge musical album

Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya in the lead role, is an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Slated to release on October 2, 2026, the film is set to bring together several music composers for a massive album.

Prem Keetanu: Veer Pahariya’s rom-com brings together composers for huge album

After a long time, Prem Keetanu brings back the trend of several composers collaborating on a single film, offering a massive album. The film’s teaser also dropped a glimpse of the movie, with the track “Undi Bundi” being teased. The song appears to be a high-energy, fun banger with a young and catchy vibe.

Now, “Undi Bundi” is just the tip of the iceberg. The film will feature a seven-song album with a huge line-up of singers, including Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal , Madhur Sharma, Altamash Faridi, Shashi Suman and Brijesh Shandilya. Rappers Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc will also feature on the album.

The music has been composed by Sachet-Parampara, Annkur Pathak, Rahul Mishra, The Rish and Shashi Suman, with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, Sachin Umrtosh, Prince Dubey, Sandeep Singh Sardaraa and Meer.

Prem Keetanu, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, is set around a group of young people dealing with friendship, first love, one-sided love and heartbreak. Apart from Veer Pahariya , the film’s cast includes Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay.

The one-minute-and-16-second teaser features Pahariya in the lead role, with Aparshakti making a brief appearance. Aafiya appears to play Pahariya’s love interest, marking her acting debut. The short glimpse presents a coming-of-age story about young adults navigating the challenges of college life.

The film is also the first production from Gaurav Verma’s Avanika Films. Verma has previously produced films such as Darlings, Bhakshak, Jawan and Badla during his time at Red Chillies Entertainment.

Prem Keetanu is co-written by Deepak Kingrani, while Arjun Kukreti serves as the cinematographer and Ritesh Soni is the editor.

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