Prem Keetanu vs Premalu: Fans react to Veer Pahariya-led teaser, drawing comparisons to Naslen, Mamitha Baiju film

Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya in the lead role, is an upcoming romantic comedy slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. As the film is reportedly a remake of Premalu, fans drew comparisons with the Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer after the teaser was unveiled.

Prem Keetanu vs Premalu: Fans draw comparisons after teaser release

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the teaser, with one user questioning how the film resembled Premalu . Another user felt that the original film’s appeal was closely tied to its Malayalam setting and style, making it difficult to recreate the same charm in another version. They also noted that the teaser did not particularly feel like a remake and expressed hope that the film would have its own identity despite reports suggesting otherwise.

A third user, however, strongly criticized the teaser, calling it an unimpressive copy of Premalu and questioning the need for a remake.

Here are the reactions:

While the makers have yet to make an official announcement, Prem Keetanu is reportedly a remake of Premalu, which is currently available to stream on JioHotstar.

More about Prem Keetanu and Premalu

Prem Keetanu is an upcoming romantic comedy that follows Veer Pahariya ’s character, a college student navigating campus and hostel life. The teaser offers a glimpse of his carefree college days, including dating, new experiences, and late-night hostel outings. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Released by the makers, the one-minute-and-16-second teaser features Pahariya in the lead role, with Aparshakti Khurana making a brief appearance in the glimpse. Aafiya Sayed appears to play Pahariya’s love interest, marking her acting debut.

Here’s the teaser:

Meanwhile, Premalu is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that follows Sachin, a heartbroken engineering graduate who moves to Hyderabad for GATE coaching. There, he falls in love with Reenu, an independent IT professional, leading to a lighthearted story of romance and relationships.

ALSO READ: After Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi gears up for the release of his next film, Gunmaaster G9 out on November 27