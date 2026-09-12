Prem Keetanu’s producer Gaurav Verma opens up on film’s music, calls it ‘playlist of this age’

Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Nikhil Vijay, and others, is gearing up for the release soon. With three songs now out, the film's music is emerging as one of its talking points, with each track offering a different vibe. Undi Bundi brought the banter and masti, Kaho Toh brought the romance, and Tu Mera Raiyyo has added a softer shade to the soundtrack.

The track, Undi Bundi, featuring Veer Pahariya and Nikhil Vijay, dives headfirst into hostel life, friendship, and the wonderfully senseless enthusiasm of a bunch of boys having the time of their lives. The Shashi Suman-composed song, sung by Suman and Brijesh Shandilya, with rap by Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc, has become an easy fit for the kind of spontaneous, high-energy content that comes naturally to a college anthem.

Then came Kaho Toh, and the soundtrack changed gears without losing its hold. Sung by Armaan Malik, composed by Annkur R Pathakk and featuring Qawwali vocals by Altamash Faridi, the song brings the larger-than-life romanticism of classic Bollywood into Prem Keetanu's youthful world. Its combination of contemporary Western sounds and Qawwali gives it a character of its own, while the video follows Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed as their relationship moves from friction and friendship towards romance.

The newest addition, Tu Mera Raiyyo, goes softer. Sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara, with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, the song leans into the innocence of love.

Talking about the music of Prem Keetanu, Producer Gaurav Verma said, “With Prem Keetanu, we wanted the music to express the emotion of the characters in various modes. We wanted it to feel like a playlist of this age, the madness of being with your friends, the stupidity of a crush, the rush of falling in love and then all the emotions that come with it.”

He added, “Each composer and singer has brought a different colour to that world, and that was important to us because young people don't experience life in one mood. The fact that audiences are picking up different songs for different reasons is incredibly gratifying. When someone tells you they are dancing to Undi Bundi, humming Kaho Toh or finding themselves in Tu Mera Raiyyo, you know the music has travelled beyond the screen. That's exactly what we hoped this album, would do.”

For the unversed, Prem Keetanu has seven songs in its album. The film arrives worldwide in theatres on October 2.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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