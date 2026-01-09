Priyadarshan lauds his 'disciple' Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar’s mega success, latter bows down to his master

The entertainment world is currently congratulating Aditya Dhar for the roaring success of his actioner, Dhurandhar. The movie has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Following suit, ace filmmaker Priyadarshan took to social media and lauded Aditya, who once worked under him as his disciple. Don’t miss Aditya’s heartfelt note for his master. Read on!

Priyadarshan lauds Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar’s success

Veteran Indian director Priyadarshan, known for Hindi films like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more, is highly impressed with the success of Dhurandhar. Therefore, he took to his Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who once worked under him.

Sharing a throwback image with Dhar, Priyadarshan penned, “There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar, and heartfelt best wishes for Dhurandhar 2.” (sic)

Aditya Dhar was quick to acknowledge the love showered on him by his master. Hence, the Dhurandhar director took to the comments section to share the success of his film with his master. In his long gratitude note for the senior producer-director, Dhar stated that such love means more to him than he can ever put into words.

Dhar continued to state that Priyadarshan believed in him when he was a nobody, and when all he had was conviction and a few written pages. The senior director treated him like an equal and gave him dignity, trust, and love, apart from work. Apart from being a filmmaker, he taught him how to be a better human being.

“From writing dialogues for Aakrosh and Tezz to standing here today, every step carries your imprint. I will forever be your student first. Thank you for everything, Sir. This success is as much yours as it is mine,” concluded Aditya Dhar.

After Dhurandhar’s box office domination, the world is eyeing its sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2, which is set to hit big screens on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid.

