Priyadarshan says Akshaye Khanna is not 'difficult' after Drishyam 3 producer’s remark about Dhurandhar actor

Ever since Akshaye Khanna made his power-packed comeback to the big screens with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, a lot has been said about him. Earlier, Drishyam 3 producer called out Khanna, saying that his energy on set is absolutely toxic. Now, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan comes in support of the actor. Read on to know what he said!

Priyadarshan backs Akshaye Khanna

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, filmmaker Priyadarshan opened up about Akshaye Khanna’s work ethic. The director went back in time and recalled working with the actor in his 1998 romantic-comedy film, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna. Priyadarshan stated that it was the first time he had collaborated with Akshaye on a movie. Back then, everyone discouraged him from signing Khanna as the film’s lead, reasoning that he is “difficult and moody.”

But after working with the Dhurandhar actor, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa filmmaker had other opinions. Priyadarshan fell in love with Khanna from their first movie together. “I never found him difficult,” stated the National Award-winning director. He further recalled calling Khanna at 5 in the morning, and he would be there on time.

Calling him a “darling” Priyadarshan stated that they never had a bitter moment together in the six films they did together. “He is least bothered by criticism,” concluded the ace Indian filmmaker. For the unversed, Khanna and Priyadarshan worked in many films, including Hungama, Hulchul, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, and more.

What Drishyam 3 producer said about Akshaye Khanna

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Drishyam 3’s producer Kumar Mangat Pathak claimed that Akshaye Khanna declined to work on the film, 10 days before his shoot. Pathak stated that when he signed Khanna for Section 375, people advised them against it, stating his unprofessional behaviour. “His energy on set is absolutely toxic. Section 375 got him recognition,” highlighted the producer.

According to Pathak, after being part of Dhurandhar and getting positive reviews, Khanna now thinks that he is a superstar. “Success has gone into his head. He told us, ‘Dhurandhar is working because of me’. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked in favour of Dhurandhar,” concluded Pathak.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna called out by Section 375 writer for making ‘unreasonable demands’ and wanting full control of film: ‘It was hurting Akshaye’s ego’