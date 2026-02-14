Priyadarshan wants to save Rajpal Yadav, says 'poor guy' erred due to less education: 'I knew about his problem'

Rajpal Yadav has succeeded in making the audience laugh over the past few years. But currently, the actor is in dire need of help, owing to the financial problems he is currently dealing with. So director Priyadarshan requested the producers of their next film to pay the actor more than he charges.

Priyadarshan extends his helping hand to Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav and filmmaker Priyadarshan have collaborated in multiple movies together. Hence, over the past decades, they have created a special bond with each other. Looking at Yadav struggling with finances and spending his days behind bars, the director has decided to lend a helping hand to the actor. While talking to Mid-Day, the Hera Pheri helmer stated that he has known the actor for 20 years.

Hence, to save him from money trouble, he told the producers of their next film to pay him more. “I told the producers [Jubilee Films] of my next to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him,” stated Priyadarshan, adding that the producers have accepted his request. According to the director, Rajpal plays the villain in their next project.

Apparently, the Bhooth Bangla maker knew about the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s problem. Hence, he kept signing Rajpal for every film and even pushed him in ad films too. “The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul,” expressed the ace Indian filmmaker.

The first time they worked together was in the 2000 film Jungle. Priyadarshan was surprised by his performance. Their first film together was Malamaal Weekly, and after that, Rajpal starred in most of his films. According to reports, Priyadarshan’s next movie is a comic caper starring Pankaj Tripathi and Rajpal Yadav.

Currently, Priyadarshan is busy with the post-production of his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. The comedy horror film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026.

