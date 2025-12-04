Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pack on PDA at LA handprint ceremony with quick kiss, PICS

Jonas Brothers were honored with a once in a lifetime opportunity on Wednesday, December 3. Etching their names forever in history, the three imprinted their hands and feet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Joining her husband for support was Priyanka Chopra who dazzled in a beautiful white dress and provided full support on the singer's big moment. The star couple also earned a big cheer from the crowd as they sealed the moment with a quick kiss.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra lock lips at the Jonas Brothers Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra leaves no moment to celebrate her beloved and this time was no different. Attending the handprinting ceremony in LA alongside Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe, the power duo made the flashes go wild. However, another moment became the highlight of the evening as the couple stole a swift kiss.

Having been married for seven years now, the two seem just as in love. Their quick peck on the lips was enough to get the Indian actress shy away and cover her face with her hand as the massive crowd in front of them hooted in welcome surprise.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra fashion breakdown

Both were dressed in crisp monochromatic looks as the Jonas Brothers commemorated their big achievement. Nick Jonas opted for an all-grey suit with black shoes and no accessory except his wedding ring, a sleek watch and orange tinted sunglasses. Priyanka Chopra went in for an all-white ensemble with matching white pointed heels and a bun. She chose simple earrings and a stack of rings alongside black shades, completing her look with bright red lips as she sat beside her mother, Madhu.

The couple recently completed 7 years of being married which the Jonas brother rang in with a beach photo of his wife, calling her his ‘dream girl.’ They wed in two beautiful ceremonies back in 2018 in the homeland of the Bollywood star. The lavish event in Rajasthan became the wedding of the year, with its opulence being spoken about for months and years to come.

The two share a daughter named Malti Marie, who they welcomed with surrogacy, and have been raising in New York.

