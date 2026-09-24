Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Turn Up the Romance During National Jiju’s ‘Perfect Birthday Week’; PICS

Nick Jonas gave fans a peek into his birthday celebrations featuring actor-wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie among other family members. The singer-actor, who turned 34 on September 17, called it a “perfect birthday week” and credited Priyanka for making the celebrations extra special.

Priyanka Chopra joins Nick Jonas for birthday celebration

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Nick Jonas posted a carousel capturing several memorable moments from the week. He captioned the post, “A perfect birthday week thanks to my @priyankachopra.” Among the highlights was a sweet picture of Nick and Priyanka on a golf course.

The carousel also featured the couple spending quality time with family while enjoying golfing. Nick also shared glimpse of his elaborate birthday cake, which came with “Happy Birthday 34 Nick” cake topper. It was decorated with chocolate bars, cookies and marshmallows.



Check out Nick Jonas' post below:



Nick’s birthday album also included an adorable picture of Malti Marie dressed in a colourful outfit while seated in a chair. The singer wrapped up the carousel with a romantic photo of himself and Priyanka sharing a kiss.

Priyanka’s heartfelt birthday wish for Nick

The celebrations followed Priyanka’s birthday tribute to Nick. Her post featured a picture of herself kissing him on the cheek, along with the heartfelt message, “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you, Gaga.”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 in Rajasthan, with a lavish multi-day celebration that included multiple ceremonies. In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka is gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The upcoming film stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside her.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Jessica Chastain On Creating the Terrifying 'Other Mommy' in New Horror Film: 'I found this unblinking smile'