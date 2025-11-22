Priyanka Chopra calls husband Nick Jonas her ‘answered prayer’: ‘Gentle enough to love me’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are couple goals! The two have been married for seven years now and share a daughter, Malti Marie, between them, but their love seems to be as fresh as ever. In a new update on her Instagram account with over 93 million followers, the actress praised the relationship she has with her husband and calls him not just her partner but also her ‘answered prayer’. She has always believed in showering him with love, and this time’s no different.

Priyanka Chopra is all about husband Nick Jonas

In an Instagram story update, Priyanka Chopra shared a post specifically about her bond with Nick Jonas. More than being the desi girl, she’s her ‘husband’s girl,’ claims the superstar. Her reshare of a sweet note meant for her baby daddy said, “I'll always be my husband's girl. Not because it's easy, but because it's sacred. God knew I needed someone patient enough to understand me, strong enough to carry what I can't say out loud, gentle enough to love me through every storm. He's not just my partner. He's my answered prayer.”

Nick Jonas is very much the same about his dear wife. He recently showed his affection in an update related to her appearance for the Varanasi event, which took place in Hyderabad. While not present with her in person, the singer-actor dropped comments on her look from the event, not believing that this woman was his and calling her ‘breathtaking.’

The actress has been flying in and out of India for the shoots of the SSMB19 Globetrotter film, which recently revealed its name as Varanasi. Set to play Mandakini, she will accompany Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran for the SS Rajamouli project. While an exact release date for the film has not been announced, it is believed that the premiere will be in 2027, meant to take over the world with its large-scale production.

