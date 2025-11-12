Priyanka Chopra calls Mahesh Babu 'legend', reveals daughter Malti's favorite memory on SS Rajamouli's farm

It's been a long time since Priyanka Chopra interacted with her fans on social media. On Tuesday (November 12) evening, the global sensation announced a one-on-one fan interaction #AskPCJ on X (formerly Twitter), making the day memorable for her loyal fanbase. She took to her X handle and wrote, "I have been loving all the conversation on X (even though I have been missing for a while on here), so let’s get everyone involved and do a conversation. It’s #AskPCJ day, 5.30pm IST today. You all in??".

During the interaction, Priyanka was quizzed on various topics, ranging from her comeback to working with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli to the much-awaited GlobeTrotter event. The actress graciously answered the lucky ones, leaving fans excited for the upcoming event. A fan asked, "Is this your grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era? #AskPCJ." Replying, she said, "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible."

Further, a social media user asked about her experience working with Mahesh Babu. She called the Telugu actor a 'legend' and said in a now-deleted tweet, "The best way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats! @urstrulyMahesh is a legend and a dear friend." The Citadel actress also revealed how her daughter got along with Mahesh Babu and Namrata's daughter Sitara while mentioning her favorite memory of meeting a calf at SS Rajamouli's farm.

"My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara, and went to @ssrajamouli's farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory," PC responded to a fan.

The actress concluded the fun interaction by hinting at her South Indian look at the GlobeTrotter event. She said, "Shhhh. A lot will be revealed on the 15th."

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's upcoming directorial SSMB 29 GlobeTrotter stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. While the movie is currently in production, the makers have planned a grand event titled GlobeTrotter, which is scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Reportedly, a 3-minute glimpse from the film will be unveiled during the event, along with its official title. Interestingly, the event will be telecast on JioHotstar live.

