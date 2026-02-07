Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'best decision I ever made' in romantic update, shares UNSEEN early relationship pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the first ones to hype up each other on their professional success. Yet again, PeeCee penned a heartfelt note for her husband on the release of his new album, proving that she’s Nick’s greatest cheerleader. Don’t miss the unseen pictures from their early days.

Priyanka Chopra hypes Nick Jonas’s new album

Nick Jonas has been consistently releasing his singles from his new solo album, Sunday Best. Among the people who have been hooked on the tracks is his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. Hence, she decided to pen an appreciation post, lauding her husband for all the hard work he put into the album.

PeeCee started her emotional note by mentioning that Nick is the best decision she made in her life. “Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like a treasure and isn’t afraid to show it,” she expressed, underscoring how grateful she is to have him in her life. Calling him “the best decision”, the Don 2 star noted that she is in awe of Nick’s endless talent.

“You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known,” stated Priyanka, mentioning that her partner has poured his soul into every note and every lyric of his songs. “It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly,” she added. With the note, she dropped a carousel of lovely images from their early days.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post:

Nick was overwhelmed with the love Chopra showered on him and took to the comments section to call her “My everything” with a red heart emoji. Many B-town stars, including Ileana D’Cruz, Anushka Dandekar, Sophie Choudry, and Shibani Akhtar, also got emotional on reading such a warm note from the global icon to her husband, an international singing sensation.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff, releasing February 25, 2026. The actress is also working on S. S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language film, Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

