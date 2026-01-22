Priyanka Chopra can’t stop laughing as Nick Jonas relishes dosa and vibes to Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi song: VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, has accepted his wife’s Indian roots to the T. Often, he turns to Bollywood music to stay energized before his shows, calling them his pre-show hype songs. Recently, he was seen obsessing over PeeCee and Bipasha Basu’s iconic song, Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi, just like many others. Don’t miss him relishing a dosa for breakfast. Check it out!

Nick Jonas vibes to Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi song

Currently, the internet is obsessed over Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bipasha Basu’s iconic song, Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi from the 2005 film Barsaat. Like a supporting husband, Nick Jonas also jumped on the bandwagon and was seen vibing to his wife’s peppy number.

A while ago, the international singing sensation took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of him grooving to the track. He was not only listening to the Bollywood song, but also relishing a crispy dosa for breakfast. In the video, he penned, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet.” Nick also mentioned in the caption, “This song hits.”

Take a look:

Without taking much time, desi girl Priyanka Chopra hilariously reacted to his video. She reposted Jonas’ clip on her Instagram Stories and dropped emojis that expressed she’s dying of laughter.

Check out her reaction:

Watching the international singing sensation embrace Indian culture so well, the desi internet was highly impressed. Hence, many took to social media to laud their Jiju, underlining that Nick is more Indian than many Indians. A user was quick to state, “Never in my Disney Jonas Brothers obsessed era did I imagine that 20 years later, Nick Jonas would be eating dosa and fully adapting to Indian culture. Life really said plot twist.”

Another fan commented, “Was waiting for Jiju’s reel on this song since it started trending! Oh my God… I manifested this.” A third was quick to state, “We call him national Jiju for a reason.”

Talking about the trending song, Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi is from Suneel Darshan’s film Barsaat, co-starring Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu. The track has unexpectedly taken over the internet with many dropping dancing videos.

