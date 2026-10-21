Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dussehra and performs puja with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie at LA home; Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Dussehra with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, at their LA home. Actor gives a heartwarming glimpse into their family’s festivities. She actor shared pictures from their puja, capturing intimate moments from the celebrations. While Priyanka and Nick donned traditional outfits, little Malti stole the spotlight as she looked adorable in a Jai Mata Di scarf and tiny bangles.

Priyanka Chopra shares Dussehra celebration glimpses

Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures from the family’s Dussehra celebrations. The festivities included a Shivling abhishek followed by a hawan on the auspicious occasion. Wishing her fans, Priyanka wrote, "May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always."

Check out Priyanka Chopra post below:

Chopra Jonas family stuns in desi outfits

For the occasion, Priyanka and Nick coordinated their outfits in shades of green. Nick went the desi way in a green kurta, while Priyanka exuded elegance in a green suit.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up to return to Indian cinema after an eight-year hiatus. She will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor will portray Mandakini in the much-anticipated project, marking an exciting new chapter in her Indian film career.

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