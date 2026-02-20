Priyanka Chopra didn't want to 'leave Bollywood', says she was 'pushed' because of limitations in Hindi films

Priyanka Chopra’s shift from Bollywood to Hollywood and beyond has been largely spoken about on the internet. Giving an insight as to what may have brought the change and how her decision was based on opportunities back home, she shared her opinions on choosing what felt ‘exciting’ for her at the time, and wanting to explore other options.

Priyanka Chopra talks about moving away from Bollywood due to its limitations

After working in the Hindi film industry for many years, Priyanka Chopra moved abroad and took on English-language projects. Opening up about how the plan was to seek more chances that would break away from the limited possibilities being presented to her in Bollywood and how she felt being ‘pushed’ into doing so, the actress shared to Firstpost how the journey has been. She said, “I don’t think I ever wanted to leave Bollywood. I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films. I was being pushed into… I was looking for opportunities that felt exciting to me as an artist and I landed up working in America.”

The shift has not been easy as the actress juggles between India and Los Angeles, shooting for a SS Rajamouli project while promoting her latest work, The Bluff. However, the 43-year-old is finding momentum in having the choice and loves to be back to her country at the same time. “I am really excited to be doing Varanasi in India again. I would hate to have to choose between the two. I straddle both the worlds and I enjoy working in both the industries. They are both different in many ways just as cultures,” she added.

The actress moved to the West over a decade ago and started off her career there with projects like Quantico, and has continued to maintain double bases in India and the US. Following her marriage to Nick Jonas, the couple has welcomed daughter Malti Marie, whom they’re raising together in California.

