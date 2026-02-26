Priyanka Chopra felt ‘cornered’ in Bollywood and had to move for emotional survival: ‘I was drowning’

Priyanka Chopra was enjoying a successful career in Bollywood when she decided to leave it all and move overseas for more opportunities that aligned with her vision. She set up dual homes, one in Mumbai and one in the US, for global prospects, which have now paid off. There have always been questions about her exit and recent decision to return, and in a recent chat with Jay Shetty, the actress has opened up on feeling ‘cornered’ in the entertainment industry.

Priyanka Chopra recalls feeling the difficulty of survival in Bollywood

Sharing how ‘fleeting’ the connections can be in the business, she said, "Surviving in the movie industry is tough for everyone; it is not an easy place. It is political, networky, it is about the moment." She opened up about being at a point where things were not the best, "I did feel like I was in a place where I was cornered...work was limited...in order to survive emotionally... I just needed to move."

Finally, deciding to move was the only option she had, and she felt that shifting to a different country would provide her with solutions. Being in Bollywood only would stagnate her options, which is not what she wanted, and she shared, "I was in this place where I was doing good work, but didn't see the longevity that I wanted."

However, working abroad was different as meeting up with foreign musicians felt transformative for the star, making her feel ‘blown away’. She added, “By being in the studio with will.i.am, Pitbull... It was such a welcome change. It was a breath of fresh air." And that allowed her to come out of the box of only acting and try something new. She added, "I was feeling like I was drowning, and I was suddenly pulled out, and I could breathe."

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting as the lead in The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban. She is slated to be seen in SS Rajamouli’s next called Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

