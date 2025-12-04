Priyanka Chopra is ‘proud’ wife to Nick Jonas, calls him ‘sincere, talented and hard working’ over Jonas Brothers handprint in LA

Priyanka Chopra is cheering for all of Nick Jonas’ wins. On December 3, the Jonas Brothers were at a hand and footprint ceremony in Los Angeles where their imprints were etched forever. The Indian actress was in attendance to celebrate the big milestone. Soon after the ceremony ended, the Bollywood star took to her Instagram account to commemorate the event and congratulate him.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Jonas Brothers on their achievement

Taking to her Instagram account with 93.6 million followers, she shared photos of the function including the hand and foot prints of husband Nick Jonas at the TCL Chinese Theater. Here's what she wrote, “So proud of you Nick Jonas. You're the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking. Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing (literally) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me. Thank you for always, including me and honoring me. Here's to celebrating many more milestones! Congratulations Jonas Brothers. So well deserved and so early in your careers. We're all so proud of you. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas.”

Among the many memories in the carousel post, she showed how her mother, Madhu Chopra was also present for support alongside Ryan Tedder. She also shared a self-taken photo of the Jonas Brothers where Kevin and Joe joined her husband Nick for the monumental ceremony.

About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship

PeeCee and India's very own jiju began dating back in 2017, after he slid into her DMs many months prior. They got engaged the following year, post which two lavish ceremonies- one for each, Hindu and Christian traditions- were held in Rajasthan. The two tied the knot in front of their family and friends, welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in 2022. They've been setting up home in New York while juggling their busy careers and raising their child.

The couple recently rang in their 7th wedding anniversary and celebrated it with a vacation as well as sweet notes for each other.

