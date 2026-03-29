Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a glimpse of her March shenanigans feat Oscars, Nick Jonas, daughter Malti; PICS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas delighted fans by sharing a heartfelt “Random March” photo dump on Instagram, offering a peek into her life over the past month. The post featured candid snapshots with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. From playful moments at home to relaxed outdoor scenes, all the photos beautifully captured her time spent balancing family and work.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas as presenter at the Academy Awards



The Citadel actor captioned the post on her Instagram account as, “Random March,” giving followers an intimate look at her everyday experiences. Among the standout images was one of Priyanka holding her presenter ID from the 98th edition of the Academy Awards. At the prestigious event, she presented the Best International Feature Film category alongside Javier Bardem and was for admired her poised demeanor. Priyanka also shared glimpses of her Paris trip including a small peak of the Eiffel Tower.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she mentioned about building herself a name with her bold move from Indian cinema to the Western realm and why it came in the first place. However, it came with its own set of hurdles, she said, “Nothing is an easy ride. We all have battles we deal with. I’m just someone who doesn’t like staying in it. I believe strongly in pivoting. When life gets tough, we have the ability to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, take a moment to grieve and feel the pain and then pivot. I have done that many times in my career. I just gave it a shot. The only thing I knew was that I’m a hard worker and I know my craft. Put me on a set with any filmmaker or co-actor, and I’ll stand toe-to-toe. So I went out there and started working.”



The star's work front



On the professional side, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Bluff, where she portrayed the role of a former pirate navigating danger to protect her loved ones. Up next, she is currently gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with Varanasi. The epic is helmed by S S Rajamouli and apart from her also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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