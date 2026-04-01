Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares glimpses from 'blessed Golden Temple visit', pays tribute to her late father; PICS

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in India. But before returning to work on her upcoming film Varanasi, the actress took a quick detour and decided to pray at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The diva dropped some glimpses from her visit to the Holy place. Daddy’s little girl also remembered her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, during the trip.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers her late dad during her visit to the Golden Temple

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the country to fulfil her work commitments. But before resuming shoot for S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, she visited Amritsar and offered her prayers at the Golden Temple. Minutes ago, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and dropped multiple glimpses from the “blessed visit.”

In the first image, she can be seen standing within the premises with the temple shining in the background. In the caption, she wrote, “Thinking of you dad.” She channelized her inner desi kudi and donned a peach kurta-pyjama set with a matching dupatta. In the following pictures, she highlighted the locals of Punjabi and showcased their rich culture and heritage. Several viral videos also showcase the global icon washing utensils and doing seva at the Holy place.

Take a look at the glimpses:

Before visiting the temple, PeeCee watched Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge. Since she was mighty impressed with the movie, the Bajirao Mastani actress decided to review it online. In her post, Chopra congratulated her friends Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Lauding Dhar’s efforts, she expressed, “Aditya, you're a man with a mission. Dhurandhar, in every way, is a revelation. Thank you all for your artistry.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure film, Varanasi. Helmed by S. S. Rajamouli, it also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing key roles. Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, it is expected to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.

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