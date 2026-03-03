Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes for the 'triumph of good over evil' on Holi: "Light shows us the way"

In her recent social media post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas indirectly spoke about the conflicts happening across the world. Extending her wishes on the occasion of Holika Dahan, the global icon wished for better days and the triumph of good over evil. Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra’s Holi wish

Today, India celebrates the festival of colors, Holi. Apart from being a true-blue Indian, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also a global icon who often speaks about issues that matter. Yet again, she used her social media handle to raise awareness about the conflicts happening across the world. With an image of a burning bonfire, the Baywatch actress penned, “There’s a lot unfolding around the world. It’s hard. It’s heavy. But light has a way of showing us the way. Here’s to the triumph of good over evil. #HolikaDahan.”

Take a look:

Currently, PC’s focus is entirely on her return to Indian cinema with S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action-thriller, Varanasi. The big-budget magnum opus also features South Indian superstars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 7, 2027.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, PC revealed that the cast has been filming for 14 months and is still filming for another six. “So, that’s 20 months of filming. Go big or go home. It’s going to be an adventure. I am very excited about it,” she added. Priyanka also heaped praise on her director, S.S. Rajamouli, by calling him one of India’s most amazingly talented directors.

While filming for Varanasi, PC had been juggling between Hollywood and the South Indian film industry for fulfil her other work commitments. Recently, her action-thriller film, The Bluff, made its way to OTT and managed to impress many, including Rajamouli and her co-star Mahesh Babu.

Both of them took the opportunity to laud Priyanka’s hard work and ace performance in Frank E. Flowers’ directorial. In his review, the filmmaker wrote that she is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next.

Mahesh also praised her performance and expressed, “@priyankachopra is in top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work.”

