Priyanka Chopra lands in Hyderabad with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie ahead of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi shoot; Video

Global star Priyanka Chopra, along with Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas officially touched down in India. The power couple and their little munchkin were clicked at the Hyderabad airport as they made a stylish exit, sending fans and paparazzi into a frenzy. As always, the Jonas family turned the airport arrival terminal into their personal runway while greeting the shutterbugs with smiles. Don’t miss the video!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Hyderabad with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas landed in Hyderabad to fulfil her work commitments. But this time, she isn’t alone. Making a grand entrance at the airport, The Sky Is Pink actress served major travel goals.

Dressed in an effortless co-ord set paired with classic sunglasses, Priyanka exuded her signature charm as she graciously greeted the awaiting photographers with warmth.

Beside her, Nick Jonas looked cool in a casual, relaxed ensemble, carrying their daughter Malti Marie. Cuddled safely with her father’s arms, Malti looked adorable in a cozy outfit.

Watch the video:

For a comfortable travel, PeeCee chose to wear a sleek yet comfortable brown co-ord set, styled with oversized sunglasses, minimalist jewelry, and laid-back footwear. As for Nick, he opted for a cool street-style outfit featuring a relaxed shirt, casual pants, paired with dark shades and sneakers.

This visit to India comes amidst Priyanka's packed global schedule. On the professional front, the star has a series of exciting projects lined up, including Hollywood action-thrillers and prestigious Indian cinema commitments.

Among them is SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi which is mounted on a large scale. Since some parts of her filming schedule is pending, Priyanka touched down in Hyderabad with her family to finish what she started months ago.

For the unversed, Varanasi is an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure film. It also stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and others. It is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 7, 2027.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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