Priyanka Chopra lauds 'dost' Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, praises Aditya Dhar’s direction

Priyanka Chopra is hopping on the Dhurandhar 2 success train. The actress has returned to India and was recently seen in Amritsar. Amid filming for her upcoming film, Varanasi, and promoting The Bluff, she has managed to check out the one film ruling the cinemas these days, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to her Instagram stories to share her wishes for the team, she seems to have finally checked out the film that’s got everyone talking.

Priyanka Chopra seems to have watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge

On April 1, The Quantico star took to her Instagram account to review the Bollywood film sequel. Alongside a poster of the film, the actress shared her congratulatory message for the team. "Congratulations, mere dost (my friend)," wrote Priyanka Chopra and tagged the accounts of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in her post. She went on to give the flowers to the filmmaker responsible for the Dhurandhar universe, director Aditya Dhar and said, "Aditya, you're a man with a mission. Dhurandhar in every way is a revelation. Thank you all for your artistry."

Having previously worked with Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani (2015), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), and Gunday (2014), the two have been friends for a long time and have continued to provide support for each other’s projects.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, in which she stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She was previously flying in and out of Hyderabad while managing her other work to film the movie. The production has since also shot a leg in Antarctica with plans for the filming to end in 2-3 months, by June 2026.

Varanasi has confirmed its release date as April 7, 2027.

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